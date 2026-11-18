Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Protections are now in place for hundreds of acres of rural land in northern Utah.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said it had officially closed its first federally funded conservation easement as an easement-holding program.

That means nearly 700 acres of land near the towns of Snowville and Portage in Box Elder County will remain working rangeland.

Photo: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Conservation easements are legally binding agreements that permanently protect land from urban encroachment and, in this case, help support the rural agricultural economy.

"This is a historic moment for keeping working lands in production while protecting Utah's agricultural heritage," Commissioner Kelly Pehrson said in a statement. "It's an incredibly important achievement for (the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food) and a real example of what we can accomplish by working together to preserve agricultural land."

The easement will also protect critical habitat for wildlife species in the area, like the sage grouse and mule deer.