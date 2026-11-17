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ST. LOUIS — Cutter Gauthier is scoring goals at such a rate that he reminds St. Louis Blues coach Jim Montgomery of Hall of Fame sniper Brett Hull.

Despite a Blues game plan aimed at limiting Gauthier and the Anaheim Ducks' other offensive leaders Tuesday night, the 22-year-old left wing notched his fourth hat trick in nine games during a sizzling scoring streak not seen in the NHL for decades.

Gauthier extended his goal streak to 10 games, becoming the first player since Teemu Selanne in 1997 to accomplish the feat. Only 20 other players have scored in at least 10 straight games — Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin are among the greats who have never done it.

Gauthier's first two goals in an 8-6 loss to the Blues came on one-timers, first at even strength and then on the power play.

"He does a great job of faking like he's going to net, and he pops back open, and his release is Brett Hull-like," Montgomery said. "Like, you don't hear a thing, and it doesn't matter if the puck is on his front foot, his back foot, his forehand, or his one-timer side. There's no stick handling. It's on and off the tape.

"Goal scorers go on and off the tape. It was very impressive watching how he shoots pucks and releases them."

Gauthier can tie Selanne's franchise record of 11 consecutive games in 1997 with a goal Thursday night at Colorado. The NHL record is 16 in a row, set by Punch Broadbent of the original Ottawa Senators during the 1921-22 season.

"I've never seen anybody go on a streak like this," said Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville, who has won four Stanley Cup titles and more than 1,000 games as an NHL coach, "but I don't want to talk anymore."

Quenneville scanned a hallway for a piece of wood to knock on to avoid jinxing his scorching goal scorer while also lamenting that some of Gauthier's many goals are going to waste in Ducks losses.

"It's good for him, and when we win, it's good for everybody," Quenneville said. "But at the same time, you know, he's dangerous. He's a threat, and he's doing a lot of good things besides scoring."

The Ducks are 6-4 during Gauthier's torrid stretch, losing two games in which they scored six goals.

"It's obviously nice when the puck goes in," said Gauthier, who scored his third goal of the night with 39.8 seconds left to pull Anaheim within 7-6 after three consecutive Ducks goals late in the third period. "Needed a couple more tonight to get the win."

It's the 25th time in NHL history a player has scored a goal in at least 10 straight games. Hull, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy and Babe Dye had two double-digit scoring streaks. Gretzky never scored in more than nine in a row.

Gauthier, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft by Philadelphia, was traded to Anaheim in January 2024 and had 20 goals as a rookie before doubling that to 41 last season.

He's tied with Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead with 21 goals in just 21 games.

"It's another year under Coach Q and kind of just knowing exactly what he expects of us and our positions and our roles in the team and our systems," Gauthier said. "It makes it a lot easier coming in and just playing your game and worrying about all the little details that you have to do when a new coach comes in."

Gauthier has powered Anaheim to the league's best power-play attack, which is converting at a 36% clip. He leads the NHL with 11 power-play goals.

"He's on a great run. He's got a hot stick," Quenneville said. "There's a lot of other threats out there, especially on our power play where there's multiple options, and he's got a great one-time release."

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