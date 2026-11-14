McDavid extends season-opening points streak to 21 games, Oilers beat Maple Leafs 1-0

Posted - Nov. 14, 2026 at 8:07 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026.

Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

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TORONTO — Connor McDavid extended his season-opening points streak to 21 games with an assist, Devon Levi made 20 saves for his first NHL shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat Toronto 1-0 on Saturday night to hand the Maple Leafs their sixth straight home loss.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored his 12th goal of the season for Edmonton (15-3-3). The Oilers are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

McDavid picked up an assist to give him 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) and add to his NHL lead.

Oilers coach Mike Babcock faced his former team in Toronto for the first time since being fired in November 2019.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 22 shots for Toronto (8-12-2), which suffered its sixth consecutive regulation loss to complete a disastrous six-game stretch at Scotiabank Arena.

The goaltender started consecutive games for the first time this season with Sergei Bobrovsky struggling to find traction after signing with the Maple Leafs in free agency on July 1.

Toronto dropped to 1-8-0 over its last nine.

Oilers: At Philadelphia on Sunday.

Maple Leafs: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

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