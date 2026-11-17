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CHICAGO — Blackhawks center Connor Bedard left Chicago's 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night after he was struck on the right hand by the stick of Toronto's Nick Paul on a faceoff attempt.

Bedard, who had offseason left shoulder surgery, was in obvious discomfort after his awkward attempt against Paul in the Chicago zone. Paul's stick struck Bedard's hand on a first swipe at the puck, and Bedard yelled out before skating directly to the bench and locker room with his right hand elevated.

Coach Jeff Blashill provided little information after the game, saying Bedard would undergo "further testing" on Wednesday.

"Hopefully I'll have some kind of update for you tomorrow," Blashill said. "It looked what it looked like, so I hate to comment further until I know more. I think everybody saw it, so you can certainly draw your own conclusions."

Bedard injured his right shoulder on a faceoff against St. Louis last December and missed nearly a month.

He suffered his left shoulder injury after hitting the boards in an informal training session with other players in suburban Vancouver, British Columbia, last summer.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft, Bedard scored his seventh goal of the season with 1:19 left in the second period to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. The Blackhawks added three goals in a 3:03 span in the third to send Toronto to its seventh straight loss.

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