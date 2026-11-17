Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

The hiring season for holiday jobs is already well underway, and the early reads on this year's hiring activity seem fairly positive.

As of September, seasonal job postings were running about 10% ahead of last year and 7% above 2019 levels, according to Indeed.

Through October, seasonal hiring announcements were up 26% from last year's record-low levels, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement and business research firm that's been tracking seasonal hiring plans since 2012.

But as the labor market evolves, these temporary but crucial roles (and who's filling them) may look a bit different than they have in the past.

That's because the seasonal announcements Challenger is tracking are concentrated among fewer employers. And the seasonal job postings from Indeed are broadening beyond sales floors and into warehouses and vehicles.

In the backdrop, this is a "low-hire, low-fire" environment that has left few opportunities for full-time employment – it's taking job seekers an average of six months to find work.

If you've been on the job hunt for a seasonal role; if you've successfully landed one; or if you're looking to hire seasonal workers, we'd like to interview you for an upcoming article.

We want to hear about your experiences, the reasons why you've been looking for a holiday job, and what you've been able to find.