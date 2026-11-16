Speed being investigated as factor in fatal motorcycle crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Sunday night.

About 8:50 p.m., a car was turning left at 900 South State Street, according to Salt Lake City police. A southbound motorcycle collided with the car as it turned.

The 46-year-old rider died as a result of the crash, which remained under investigation as of Monday.

Police say they are investigating whether speed on the part of the motorcyclist was a factor.

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