KSL says goodbye to 2 familiar voices

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — It marks the end of an era at KSL as two of Utah's most familiar radio voices sign off, closing chapters on careers that collectively span more than 85 years in broadcasting.

Longtime broadcaster Jeff Caplan, who spent 50 years in radio, including the last decade at KSL, wrapped up his final afternoon show. Meanwhile, Amanda Dickson, a familiar voice on Utah's Morning News for more than 35 years, signed off Friday morning, ending a career that helped generations of Utahns start their day.

While their careers took different paths and connected with listeners at different times of the day, both broadcasters leave behind lasting relationships with colleagues, listeners and the journalism community.

Jeff Caplan: 50 years behind the microphone

After completing his final show, Caplan described the experience as emotional and difficult to get through.

"I just did my last show, and so I'm emotionally drained," Caplan said. "It took a lot to get through it."

One of the most meaningful parts of his career has been the people he worked with and the journalists he helped mentor along the way. Caplan said he was surprised to hear from colleagues who credited him with helping shape their careers.

"I have a coaching tree," Caplan said. "Of all the people I've mentored who were just telling me that I mentored them in journalism, and I'm like, 'What? I did?'"

Longtime broadcaster Jeff Caplan, who spent 50 years in radio, including the last decade at KSL, wrapped up his final afternoon show. (Photo: Eric Cabrera, KSL)

Caplan said mentoring was never something he approached formally. Instead, he hoped people would learn simply by working alongside him.

"I just try and have it happen by osmosis," he said. "If you're going to pick something up, that's great. And I'm glad they did."

One of the most memorable moments of his time at KSL came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when an earthquake shook Utah.

Caplan recalled being at home when he felt the shaking, an experience he had never encountered before.

"I remember jumping up and down on my bed because I'd never felt an earthquake," he said. "And I said, 'It's an earthquake.'"

His immediate instinct was to get on the air.

"I immediately called the radio station and said, 'I'll turn on my microphone at home. Let's go live. Let's go live,'" Caplan recalled.

Longtime broadcaster Jeff Caplan, who spent 50 years in radio, including the last decade at KSL, wrapped up his final afternoon show. (Photo: Eric Cabrera, KSL)

The earthquake became an unforgettable moment, particularly because it happened during an already uncertain time.

"It was a crazy morning," he said. "I was in shock over the whole thing. And in the middle of all the pandemic craziness that was going on at that time. I will never forget that."

Although Caplan is stepping away from his daily afternoon show, he won't be disappearing from KSL entirely. He will continue delivering his daily Minute of News.

"I'm still going to do my Minute of News for KSL NewsRadio," he said. "So it's like I'm able to withdraw from being in the business, not go cold turkey, which is good."

Caplan is also looking forward to spending more time with family, including visiting his grandchildren back East.

When asked about the future of journalism, he pointed to the responsibility that comes with today's technology.

"We're all journalists now. Everybody who has a phone, right?" Caplan said. "I hope that people use their phone responsibly."

Amanda Dickson: More than 35 years of mornings with Utah

For Amanda Dickson, retirement means saying goodbye to the early mornings that defined much of her professional life.

For nearly 30 years, Dickson began her day hours before sunrise as a co-host of Utah's Morning News, bringing news, conversation and insight to listeners across the state.

After more than 35 years at KSL, she says there is one part of the job she won't miss.

"I can't fathom what it's going to be like to not set my alarm for 2:15," Dickson said.

Much of her success, she said, came from the relationships she built with the people alongside her, particularly longtime co-host Grant Nielsen.

"I'm successful in large measure because of Grant," she said.

Amanda Dickson, a familiar voice on Utah's Morning News for more than 35 years, signed off Friday morning, ending a career that helped generations of Utahns start their day. (Photo: Eric Cabrera, KSL)

The two spent more than 20 years together on the air, developing a friendship that Dickson said came naturally from the beginning.

"We felt an immediate sort of brother-sister, you know, messing with each other," she recalled.

That chemistry became part of what listeners came to appreciate about the morning show.

At Dickson's retirement celebration, Nielsen reflected on their years together, including some of the lighter moments behind the microphone.

"She had enthusiasm and energy, but every once in a while she would say, 'Grant, go to the 7-Eleven and get me a Big Gulp,'" Nielsen said with a laugh.

Dickson also spent the last two years working alongside Andy Farnsworth, who said her example pushed him to become a better broadcaster.

"You were inspiring me to be better and to be my best all the time, and I'm glad that I had someone who set a high standard because you've never made it about you," Farnsworth said.

While Dickson is leaving broadcasting, she is not stepping away from meaningful work. She plans to focus full-time on teaching, a path she began pursuing a few years ago.

"It just felt like I'm ready. I'm ready now," she said.

I want to go to Jazz games with him. I want to go to the movies. I want to hang out on their couch. I just don't want to miss any more time. –Amanda Dickson

As she reflected on her career and the listeners who welcomed her into their homes and cars each morning, gratitude remained at the center of her message.

"Mostly, I'm just grateful for the listeners," Dickson said.

She is also looking forward to something she sacrificed for years because of her demanding schedule: more time with family.

With her children now grown, Dickson said she wants to be present for the everyday moments she may have missed while working before sunrise.

"I want to go to Jazz games with him. I want to go to the movies. I want to hang out on their couch. I just don't want to miss any more time," she said.

The end of an era at KSL

Though Caplan and Dickson are leaving different roles behind, their retirements represent a significant transition for KSL and the listeners who have spent years hearing their voices.

Both spoke about the people who made their careers meaningful — from colleagues and co-hosts to the listeners who tuned in day after day.

For Caplan, the legacy includes journalists he mentored and breaking news moments he will never forget. For Dickson, it includes decades of morning conversations, a lasting partnership with Nielsen and the relationships she built with listeners across Utah.

Their daily broadcasts may be coming to an end, but neither leaves without a lasting mark on the station.

Caplan will continue to share his daily minute of news on KSL NewsRadio, while Dickson looks forward to a new chapter focused on teaching and family.

After more than 85 combined years in radio, two familiar voices are signing off — with gratitude for the listeners who made it all worthwhile.