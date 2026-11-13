Glenn Gawdin scores his first 2 NHL goals in the Rangers' 5-1 victory over the Canucks

Posted - Nov. 13, 2026 at 9:56 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
New York Rangers' Glenn Gawdin (15) celebrates his goal with Will Cuylle (50) and Jaroslav Chmelar, right, as Vancouver Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen (31) kneels in the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

New York Rangers' Glenn Gawdin (15) celebrates his goal with Will Cuylle (50) and Jaroslav Chmelar, right, as Vancouver Canucks goaltender Leevi Merilainen (31) kneels in the crease during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals in New York's four-goal second period and the Rangers won for the first time this season when allowing the first goal, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Friday night.

The Rangers finished a four-game trip with three victories have won five of their last six to improve to 12-8-1. They were 0-7-1 when allowing the first goal before Friday.

The NHL-worst Canucks have dropped seven straight to fall to 3-17-1.

Playing his second NHL game of the season and 15th overall, the 29-year-old Gawdin made it 3-1 on a snap shot with seven minutes left in the second. He added the second with 3:50 to go in the period for a 5-1 advantage.

Gawdin is from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond. He was called up from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

Dylan Garand made 27 saves for New York.

Canucks center Elias Pettersson opened the scoring on a tip with 7:47 left in the first period. Gabe Perreault tied it with 1:13 remaining in the period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand started the second-period spree with a power-play goal at 8:21. Alexis Lafreniere also scored in the period.

Canucks winger Brock Boeser hit a milestone, assisting on Pettersson's goal for the 500th point of his NHL career.

Rangers: Host Montreal on Monday night.

Canucks: At Vegas on Sunday night.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  