Scheifele scores on power play with 1.6 seconds left to lift Jets past Lightning, 4-3

Updated - Nov. 8, 2026 at 7:27 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 8, 2026 at 7:23 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores the game winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores the game winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning's goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele scored on a 5-on-3 power play with 1.6 seconds left and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Sunday after blowing a late three-goal lead.

Scheifele scored on a one-timer from the high slot off a feed from Cole Perfetti.

After Brayden Yager gave Winnipeg a 3-0 lead on a power play at 8:10 of the third with his first NHL goal, the Lightning tied it in a 4:07 burst. Brandon Hagel scored with 9:38 to go, and Pontus Holmberg struck twice — with 5:59 left and 5:33 remaining.

Perfetti, Morgan Barron and Brayden Yager also scored for Winnipeg (7-8-3), and Stuart Skinner made 18 saves. The Jets have won three in a row after dropping nine straight.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 shots for Tampa Bay (11-4-2) in the opener of a three-game trip The Lightning had won three in a row.

Winnipeg went 3 or 5 on the power play, and Tampa Bay was 0 for 4.

Lightning: At Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

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