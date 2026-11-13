Gillian Sayers, Hobble Creek Elementary

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"I would like to nominate Miss Sayers Hobble Creek Elementary Mapleton Utah.

A teacher of almost 30 years. Many children have been influenced to take care of their environment animals ,plants, and the places they live. Each fall as school starts she searches the local area for Monarch eggs. The class enjoy feeding and watching the life cycle, learning about the Monarch journey and the disaster that almost wiped them out. In the spring they get to raise baby chicks of many varieties to again watch the life cycle. They get to see inside the egg as the baby grows. They further enrich their experience with a field trip to Thanksgiving point discover farm. She always makes any learning a fun and worthwhile experience. Making learning a rich experience."

Anonymous

About Teacher Features on KSL NewsRadio

Teachers are the backbone of our community, and at KSL NewsRadio, we want to highlight the hard work they put in to help their students. Do you know a teacher that goes above and beyond? Nominate them today by letting us know how incredible they are, attach their photo, and they'll have the chance to win a huge prize totaling over $1,000! Teacher Feature prizes are generously sponsored by the folks at Cyprus Credit Union, who are dedicated to honoring Utah teachers and uplifting the incredible ways that educators go above and beyond every day.