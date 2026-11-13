Michelle Kersey-Smith, Roy High School

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

"Why Mrs. Kersey?: I had Mrs. Kersey all three years of high school and everyday, I genuinely looked forward to seeing her and being in class! I knew when I walked in, I would be greeted with a warm welcome and smile. She always knew when I was having a bad day even when I tried to be subtle about it and when she noticed, she took it upon herself to give me and any other student who needed one, a pep talk and a hug! She always had snacks for us and made sure that our whole class got a birthday gift from her. Mrs. Kersey was a listening ear when I needed one and someone that I could always count on to make me feel at peace when I was having a hard time finding any. She is genuinely the most compassionate person that I have ever met and I think that she would be perfect for this award. Mrs. Kersey always said that she was grateful to be a little grain of sand on our beach but, I can confidently say that she was so much more to me!"

-Cadence Roberts

About Teacher Features on KSL NewsRadio

Teachers are the backbone of our community, and at KSL NewsRadio, we want to highlight the hard work they put in to help their students. Do you know a teacher that goes above and beyond? Nominate them today by letting us know how incredible they are, attach their photo, and they'll have the chance to win a huge prize totaling over $1,000! Teacher Feature prizes are generously sponsored by the folks at Cyprus Credit Union, who are dedicated to honoring Utah teachers and uplifting the incredible ways that educators go above and beyond every day.