Race for Campus Safety draws record turnout as awareness of relationship violence grows

SALT LAKE CITY — More than 800 people participated Saturday in the 2026 Race for Campus Safety at the University of Utah, marking the event's largest turnout since it began in 2022.

The race, founded in honor of Lauren McCluskey, drew about 100 participants in its first year. McCluskey, a University of Utah student, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend on campus in 2018.

Since her death, McCluskey's family has established the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which uses proceeds from the race and other fundraising efforts to support programs focused on domestic violence, relationship abuse and campus safety.

"Someone has to stand up, talk and understand the issues," said Jill McCluskey, Lauren's mother.

McCluskey said she believes attendance for Saturday's annual race has increased because more students recognize the seriousness of relationship violence and abuse.

"The students care, and they understand the seriousness of the issue," she said. "It's a movement, and they're encouraging each other to show up."

She hopes students embrace Lauren's Promise, a pledge that encourages people to listen to and believe those experiencing threats or abuse.

"I will listen and believe you if someone is threatening you," the pledge states.

According to the foundation, faculty at 480 universities across the United States have taken Lauren's Promise.

McCluskey also said she believes the University of Utah has made significant progress in campus safety since her daughter's death eight years ago and that current policies and procedures could have changed the outcome.

"So much is in place," she said. "They would've checked parole, done a lethality assessment, and they would've had a victim's advocate. All those things would have made a difference."

Jill McCluskey, Lauren McCluskey's mother, speaks with KSL on Saturday. Jill McCluskey hopes more students nationwide will take Lauren's Pledge to raise awareness about relationship violence. (Photo: Ray Boone, KSL)

McCluskey credited many of those changes to Keith Squires, the university's chief safety officer.

"He is so dedicated and cares about the issue," she said. "He was retired and came back just so he could make things better."

Earlier this year, the University Department of Public Safety encouraged students to take Lauren's Promise. The department said prevention remains a key part of its campus safety approach.

In a statement, department leaders said, "The university works to identify potential safety concerns before they escalate. That includes conducting threat assessments, evaluating security risks at facilities and events, and connecting people with behavioral support resources when concerns arise.

The Lauren McCluskey Foundation plans to use money raised through Saturday's race and other events to expand its programs nationwide.

The nonprofit visits universities across the country to screen the ESPN documentary, "Listen," and host discussions about relationship violence and campus safety.

The foundation is also developing a campus safety score, which McCluskey said is designed to encourage colleges and universities to adopt best practices.

She said the score could motivate administrators to strengthen campus safety efforts and give advocates a tool to push for additional resources.