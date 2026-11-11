11-year-old girl on bike hospitalized after being hit by car on Redwood Road

WEST VALLEY CITY — A young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bike in West Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

A car was heading northbound on Redwood Road when it hit an 11-year-old girl who had ridden her bike into an intersection, according to West Valley City police. Police said the car was traveling through a green light.

After the accident, the girl was sent to Primary Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver and a witness stayed on the scene.

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