11-year-old girl on bike hospitalized after being hit by car on Redwood Road

Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 4:34 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
A young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bike in West Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

A young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bike in West Valley on Wednesday afternoon. (Zach Pope, KSL)

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WEST VALLEY CITY — A young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bike in West Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

A car was heading northbound on Redwood Road when it hit an 11-year-old girl who had ridden her bike into an intersection, according to West Valley City police. Police said the car was traveling through a green light.

After the accident, the girl was sent to Primary Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver and a witness stayed on the scene.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story on the KSL app.

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