1 arrested in Ogden after teenage boy shot, critically wounded

Posted - Nov. 11, 2026 at 5:54 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
Police lights are pictured. A teen boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Ogden Tuesday afternoon. Police have one person in custody.

Police lights are pictured. A teen boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Ogden Tuesday afternoon. Police have one person in custody. (Alex Schmidt, Shutterstock)

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OGDEN — A teenage boy was hospitalized after being shot in the chest in Ogden Wednesday afternoon. Police have one person in custody.

The incident took place near 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue at around 3:50 p.m., according to Ogden police.

As officers responded to the scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said the teen was conscious and able to communicate with officers as they arranged medical assistance for him.

The boy was then taken to the hospital and was in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrested one person at the scene, police said, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing as Ogden police detectives work to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and his family during this difficult time," police said in a statement. "We also want to express our appreciation to the responding medical personnel and hospital staff for their prompt response and the care they are providing to the victim."

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story on the KSL app.

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