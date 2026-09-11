High school football: Week 5 schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 5 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Mountain Crest at Sky View

Why did we choose this game?

With region play in full effect, Friday night is a chance to see two teams from Region 11 who are seemingly going in the opposite directions — though both are still looking for their first win in region play.

Mountain Crest is 3-1 on the season and has done well to put points on the board, averaging 34.3 points, this season, while limiting opposing teams to just 20.8 points. But they have to go on the road to Sky View, who is just 1-3 on the season with an offense that has struggled to score and a defense that has given up a bunch.

But could a Week 5 game at home against a region foe turn the tide for the Bobcats?

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

Eastwood (TX) at Corner Canyon (7 p.m., WATCH)

Mountain Ridge at Copper Hills (7 p.m., WATCH)

Lehi at Weber (7 p.m., WATCH)

Layton Christian Academy at Viewmont (7 p.m., WATCH)

Alta at Syracuse (7 p.m., WATCH)

Olympus at Davis (7 p.m., WATCH)

Timpview at Lone Peak (7 p.m., WATCH)

Layton at American Fork (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.