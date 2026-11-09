Jets coach criticizes Devils' decision not to play Connor Hellebuyck in Winnipeg

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WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said he's disappointed Connor Hellebuyck won't play against the Jets Tuesday night, arguing the decision made by the New Jersey Devils only prolongs a difficult chapter for the organization in the aftermath of granting the goaltender's public request to be traded.

"It's their decision, and they can do whatever they want," Arniel said Monday after practice. "I think that it would put closure to it. This doesn't."

The Devils said Sunday night that Hellebuyck would not play at Winnipeg, citing analysis that it would reduce their probability of winning. Hellebuyck has won all five of his starts with New Jersey.

"I've seen a lot of analytics in my life since it's really come into the forefront," Arniel said. "I'm not sure how this works into the analytics part of it."

Hellebuyck spent 11 seasons with the Jets, winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie three times and the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2024-25. During the offseason, he asked for a trade that finally happened on Oct. 23 after he refused to report for training camp and was suspended without pay well into the season.

"I mean, he just gave up on us," Arniel said. "And so it'll be nice to just finally be done with this."

The Jets visit the Devils on Nov. 28 in the second and final meeting between the teams this season. Arniel expects more questions about Hellebuyck leading up to that game.

Jets captain Adam Lowry acknowledged he was surprised by the decision.

"Oh, I would have loved to play against him," Lowry said. "We'd all be lying if we said we weren't looking forward to the opportunity."

After posting a shutout at Toronto, Hellebuyck said he wanted to play against his former team but understands the Devils' decision. The 33-year-old American added that he plans to explain his reasons for wanting out when he speaks to reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

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