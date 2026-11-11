Singapore Airlines unveils 'largest double bed in the sky' in $1.6 billion cabin revamp

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CNN — Singapore (CNN) — From poached lobster dinners to "smart" seats that remember your preferred sitting position, Singapore Airlines is overhauling its long-haul cabins in a $1.6 billion bid to win over high-end travelers.

And — for those traveling in first class, at least — the revamp is offering a new, record-breaking luxury: the largest double bed ever installed on a commercial jet.

Singapore Airlines may have snatched the coveted "world's best airline" title from Qatar Airways at this year's Skytrax Awards (the aviation industry's equivalent to the Oscars), but the company is arguably being outpaced in the premium market.

In September, rival Emirates announced an unprecedented $5 billion refurbishment plan, while Lufthansa, Etihad and Air France have all launched ambitious retrofit programs running into the billions of dollars in recent years.

While its overhaul spans classes, all the way down to economy, Singapore Airlines' ambitious plan is clearly focused on luxury and business passengers.

Couple-friendly central suites

At the top end of its revamped offering, the new first-class suite is being billed as a "private sanctuary." The spacious traveling quarters feature full-height privacy dividers, luxurious cotton pajamas and upholstered leather seats that recline into 80-by-30-inch beds.

In the couple-friendly central suites, meanwhile, two of these beds — which are initially configured as a twin sofa — can unfold to become the "largest double bed in the sky," as Singapore Airlines has pitched it. (Although some airlines have longer, 82-inch beds, none are as wide as the combined 60 inches on offer here.)

During a glitzy launch event at Singapore's famous Marina Bay Sands on Friday, we got a chance to try out the bed — well, one half of it. In a mockup cabin, decked out in soothing taupe with bronze trims, we reclined one of the seats into a variety of positions, using a control panel to adjust side wings, lumbar support and arm and leg rests.

While we were unable to test the full sleeping experience (when in service, staff will add a mattress topper, linens and pillows — luxuries not afforded to journalists at the demo), there was clearly ample space for even the taller passengers among us. Anyone up to 6 feet 8 inches in height should, in theory, fit in, with their feet tucked under a 32-inch screen on an ottoman that doubles as a seat when the suite is configured for face-to-face dining.

While a bed this size surely means less room for something else, Singapore Airlines' vice president for product experience, Ong Wah Li, demurred on what was sacrificed, suggesting that the suites' curved design made for more efficient use of the cabin.

"It's not about compromising, it's about designing the space," she told CNN. "I think that is where the curved doors and walls come in, so that when you're sleeping, you don't feel like you're in this tight space."

Meanwhile, in business class the airline is finally offering sliding doors for privacy — a feature already introduced by many of its rivals. Passengers will also enjoy wireless phone charging and "smart" cabin controls that remember your preferred seat position and lighting from previous journeys.

Unlike the first-class suites, which were designed by London consultancy PriestmanGoode, the business-class cabins were overseen by German carmaker BMW's creative agency, Designworks. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the new leather seats — with their sculpted contours and honeycomb embroidery — wouldn't look out of place in a sports car.

They are deceptively comfortable, with a generous footwell and flexible controls. But the cabin's mineral tones and yellow accents — not shades typically associated with the airline — give the cabins a very different feel from their first-class counterparts. Here, functionality for on-the-go working appears to take precedence over creature comforts like warm interior tones or a cocoon-like atmosphere.

"I think what they were looking for is something that is a bit more 'business,'" explained BMW Designworks' CEO and studio director, Julia de Bono.

But the design has faced criticism from aviation enthusiasts, especially over the color palette. Travel vlogger Max Do was among those joining the social media pile-on, comparing the new seats to a dentist's chair and saying in a video review that their design "feels cheap."

The new cabins will roll out across almost 100 of Singapore Airlines' long-haul planes from next year. Passengers can experience them on either the company's new Boeing 777-9s, which are set to be delivered next year, or retrofitted into its existing fleet of Airbus A350-900s.

What about economy class?

Economy passengers haven't been forgotten entirely. Long-haul coach class will benefit from the new in-flight entertainment system, including 4K high-resolution touchscreens.

And while the range of new menu offerings that we sampled at the launch (including the poached Maine lobster with Champagne sauce) will only be available in premium cabins, the economy menu is also being revamped with over 100 new dishes.

"Obviously, you cannot expect an economy class meal to be of similar quality and cost compared to a first-class meal, but that is not to say that we do not invest in economy class," Singapore Airlines' chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin told reporters at a press conference last Wednesday.

The latest generation of economy seats will, meanwhile, feature "increased knee and shin clearance," the airline said in a press release. This increase in space was barely perceptible when testing the demo cabin at Marina Bay Sands, though the seats remain perfectly serviceable. Singapore Airlines, after all, won Skytrax's "best economy class" this year, too, with its existing product.

New premium economy seats also promise more personal space and "added ergonomic comfort." The 2-billion-Singapore-dollar ($1.56 billion) investment is, however, very much focused on the increasingly competitive business and first class markets. Whether the gamble pays off amid rising fuel prices — and the resulting hikes in ticket prices, seen across the industry — remains to be seen.

The move is in line with recent market trends. In 2025, the number of business and first-class passengers reached 109.7 million globally, up 4.5% on the previous year and now accounting for 5.5% of all international travelers, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In addition to cabin upgrades, Singapore Airlines recently announced investments in its concierge service for wealthy passengers, as well as plans to renovate and expand its airport lounges. This includes a recent $45 million Singapore dollar ($35 million) commitment to upgrading its lounges in Changi Airport's Terminal 2.

Indeed, while Singapore Airlines is now a six-time "world's best airline" winner, Changi is arguably the country's true aviation darling. The futuristic hub has clinched the "world's best airport" title 14 times since the award began in 2000. For some passengers, seeing the world's tallest indoor waterfall or traveling amid tropical plants on the automated SkyTrain is as much a reason to transfer through Singapore as the flag carrier's cabins.

Additional video production by Maya Baylis