DOJ sues ride-hailing company Lyft alleging discrimination

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WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is suing Lyft, alleging the ride-hailing company discriminated against passengers with disabilities, which violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Lyft failed to stop drivers from routinely denying rides to people with disabilities, federal officials said, including some traveling with service animals or wheelchairs.

The lawsuit claims some riders missed medical appointments and paid cancellation fees after being turned away.

The DOJ is seeking $53 million for people with disabilities who submitted complaints to either Lyft or to the DOJ.

Lyft denies the allegations and said drivers who violate its accessibility policies can be permanently removed from the platform.