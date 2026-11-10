Ready to cut your Christmas tree? The Wasatch Back is calling

Posted - Nov. 10, 2026 at 10:47 a.m.

Staff
 
People cut their own Christmas tree on public forest land after obtaining the proper permit.

People cut their own Christmas tree on public forest land after obtaining the proper permit. (KSL )

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SALT LAKE CITY — For thousands of people, Christmas can't come soon enough. That's the category of people who, every year, grab family and friends and head to Utah forests lands in search of that perfect Christmas tree.

That can't happen legally until the Bureau of Land Management puts Christmas tree permits in Wasatch and Summit Counties, or the Wasatch Back, up for sale.

And that time is now. On Monday the agency began in-person sales of the permits. It will offer them online beginning on Tuesday.

Once a permit is obtained, people can harvest their own tree from designated areas on public land.

A non-commercial permit ranges between $10 and $20 dollars. The difference depends on the size of the tree.

The BLM asks that those buying a permit look into the regulations in place by individual districts before making a plan. All tree species may not be available or for sale in all districts.

Find maps and other useful information, including the tools you need to take, and safety tips, at the Bureau of Land Management website.

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