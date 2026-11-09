The fierce battle for James Bond is playing out in public

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It's been five years since Daniel Craig bid farewell to the role of 007 in "No Time to Die," which ended with a closing credit promise that "James Bond will return." And while corporate machinations have slowed the character's reappearance, the battle to play cinema's most famous secret agent is playing out more publicly than usual.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous leaks to the press about the slew of big-name actors said to be auditioning for Bond in what will be the 26th film in the franchise, stoking debates among fans.

Last month, it was reported that "final screen tests" were being held, with "One Night Only" heartthrob Callum Turner, "Slow Horses" actor Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor of "Challengers" said to be among those who made the cut. Then two surprise names entered the mix over the weekend, with Deadline and Variety reporting "Primetime" star Robert Pattinson and "X-Men" actor Nicholas Hoult had also undergone screen tests for the role. (Pattinson's casting would be particularly remarkable given he's also currently leading another major franchise as Batman, while Hoult is appearing as Lex Luther in the new "Superman" movies.)

Other wild cards, per Variety? Pop singer Harry Styles or "The White Lotus" star Theo James. At 32, Styles would be the youngest choice, while 41-year-old James is the oldest.

Representatives for the actors and Amazon MGM Studios, didn't respond to requests for comment. None of the actors have revealed what the audition process has involved, although O'Connor told the BBC that being considered was an "incredibly bizarre pinch-me moment."

A 'methodical' hunt

Producer Amy Pascal, who steered "Spider-Man" to several reboots over her career, has said fans can expect a decision by the end of the year. "We are being really, really methodical," she told Deadline this summer. "Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is a stirring and exciting and different."

There is immense pressure to get the decision right. For one, the Bond franchise is big business, with Craig's "No Time to Die" earning more than $900 million. (In 2022, Amazon paid $8.5 billion to acquire Bond's parent company, MGM.) But the role also occupies huge cultural real estate as one of the most identifiably "British" characters in film.

Just six actors have portrayed Bond. Sean Connery first appeared as the suave, shaken-not-stirred secret agent in 1962's "Dr. No." Tradition has it that the role should be played a Brit, although George Lazenby, an Australian, played Bond in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service."

Pierce Brosnan, who played 007 in four movies, appeared to back Turner in an interview with Vanity Fair last week, saying the husband of Dua Lipa was a strong actor. "They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film," Brosnan said of the final candidates. "They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men."

"Whoever plays the role, I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage," he said.

The next Bond movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, who knows a thing or two about working in a franchise, given he has overseen the "Dune" trilogy. At a Los Angeles gala on Saturday, Villeneuve appeared to be reveling in the media's focus on the battle for Bond.

"I should not comment right now because every word I'm going to say is going to be scrutinized," Villeneuve told Variety. "I would just say that I'm having a great time."