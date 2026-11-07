State charges dismissed against Ogden man now charged in federal court in hate crime case

Posted - Nov. 7, 2026 at 10:34 p.m.

Tim VandenackKSL
 
State charges have been dismissed against Skyler Rose, an Ogden man charged in October in U.S. District Court stemming from alleged antisemitic threats he made.

State charges have been dismissed against Skyler Rose, an Ogden man charged in October in U.S. District Court stemming from alleged antisemitic threats he made. (Ogden Police Department)

Save Story

OGDEN — As he now faces federal charges, the 15 state counts Skyler AJ Rose faced in 2nd District Court in Ogden stemming from alleged antisemitic threats he made and possession of explosive devices have been dismissed.

Federal prosecutors announced last month that Rose, 22, had been charged in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City in the matter, leading to the dismissal in 2nd District Court on Thursday. In the Ogden court, he had faced six counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction, among other counts, for allegedly possessing numerous homemade bombs. Ogden authorities said last December when arresting him that he had also made threats against the Jewish community via social media.

Now in U.S. District Court, Rose faces five federal counts: receipt of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material, possession of an unregistered destructive device, threatening to kill or injure a person and destroy a building with an explosive, and hate crime.

Rose pleaded not guilty in federal court on Oct. 23 and was ordered to be held by the U.S. Marshals Service.

During two searches of his Ogden home last year, police said they recovered six homemade explosive pipe bombs, the material and parts to create additional pipe bombs, and two rifles with ammunition. Police also searched his cellphone, where they allegedly discovered recent internet searches for nearby synagogues and directions to an Ogden synagogue. He also allegedly posted several messages via social media threatening violence against the Jewish community.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Weber CountyPolice & CourtsUtah

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  