Man shot, killed after altercation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed Saturday following an altercation in Salt Lake City, police say.

The shooting took place near 495 W. 600 South shortly before 10 a.m. A 34-year-old man was killed in the shooting, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Kevin Blue.

"It's still just in the primary stages, but I can tell you unfortunately a man lost his life today," Blue said.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

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