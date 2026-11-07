Man shot, killed after altercation in Salt Lake City

Posted - Nov. 7, 2026 at 12:54 p.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
An investigator takes notes outside the scene of a fatal shooting near 495 W. 600 South on Saturday.

An investigator takes notes outside the scene of a fatal shooting near 495 W. 600 South on Saturday. (Istvan Bartos, KSL)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed Saturday following an altercation in Salt Lake City, police say.

The shooting took place near 495 W. 600 South shortly before 10 a.m. A 34-year-old man was killed in the shooting, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Kevin Blue.

"It's still just in the primary stages, but I can tell you unfortunately a man lost his life today," Blue said.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story on the KSL app.

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