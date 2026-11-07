3 arrested in connection with a bath salts drug lab raid in Saratoga Springs

Posted - Nov. 7, 2026 at 12:05 p.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
Three people were arrested on Friday after police raided what they say was a drug lab producing bath salts in Saratoga Springs, according to police booking affidavits.

Three people were arrested on Friday after police raided what they say was a drug lab producing bath salts in Saratoga Springs, according to police booking affidavits. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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SARATOGA SPRINGS — Three people were arrested during a police raid on a drug lab suspected of producing bath salts located in a townhome in Saratoga Springs Friday evening.

Officials with the Utah County Sheriff's Office raided the house after obtaining a residential search warrant following a long-term investigation into a potential drug lab, according to police booking affidavits. The townhome was located within a residential neighborhood.

Upon entering the house, police searched a crawlspace and found beakers, laboratory-grade glassware, heating elements, chemicals and "other equipment necessary" to run a lab that would produce synthetic cathinones, more commonly referred to as bath salts, according to the police affidavits.

Isom Clinton Kennedy, 48, Brett James Frost, 52 and Kenneth Scott Dunn, 51, were all in the house at the time of the raid, according to the arrest reports. Each of them was arrested for investigation of a clandestine drug lab offense involving aggravating conduct.

"While a lab is in production, it puts off a toxic and noxious odor that is impossible to miss," the arrest reports state. "Individuals present at an active 'cook' undeniably know what is occurring."

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