Man gets probation for threatening family of man involved in Stratos data center project

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was ordered to spend two years on probation on Thursday for stalking, a class A misdemeanor, after being accused of making threats towards a man involved in a Utah data center project.

From May 22 through May 28, charges said Daniel Charles Kasimow, 56, sent text messages to a man, threatening him and his business partner, according to charging documents, despite being told by both the victim and law enforcement to stop.

The messages included, "You … better pray to Jesus Christ that data center doesn't come to Utah or (you're) both dead," and " I'll just shoot you in the face."

Charges said the man spent thousands of dollars on security measures for his home, in addition to relocating.

"I harbor no personal ill will toward Mr. Kasimow. I'm not here because I want any revenge or have any desire to see his life unnecessarily damaged," Casey Hill, the man who received threats from Kasimow, said at the sentencing.

Hill, who was hired as a spokesman for Kevin O'Leary in relation to the Stratos data center project in Box Elder County, pointed to the election this week as a way to properly get involved in politics and make changes. He chose not to read the text message he received from Kasimow noting children in the courtroom, but said there were "horrible words," threats on his family's life and that it "dramatically impacted me and my family."

"There is a fundamental difference between opposing a project and threatening the lives of the people that are involved," Hill said.

He noted that while these threats were going on, his daughter was on hospice and they made the decision to move all of her equipment in order to live with family for two weeks because they did not feel safe in their home.

"We often have no idea what is already going on in people's lives and we are real people with real struggles," Hill said. "The fact that my job sometimes … places me in these controversial debates does not mean that my family should have to live in fear or have their health put at risk."

He expressed a hope that Kasimow can continue advocating for what he believes in "but in a way that respects the safety and dignity of others."

Kasimow chose not to speak at the sentencing, but charges said he had written a letter apologizing. He admitted in his plea statement on Oct. 23 to engaging in a "course of conduct" directed at someone and being reckless about whether that conduct would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety.

As a result of a plea deal four counts of making a threat of violence and four counts of electronic communication harassment, class B misdemeanors, were dismissed.

Third District Judge Adam Mow suspended the statutory sentence of one year in jail, ordering probation instead.