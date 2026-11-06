Cox issues state of emergency over flooding in southern Utah

Posted - Nov. 6, 2026 at 1:14 p.m.

Carter WilliamsKSL
 
Bluff in San Juan County is pictured covered in pools of water after recent flooding. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency on Friday for the recent flooding in San Juan and Washington counties.

Bluff in San Juan County is pictured covered in pools of water after recent flooding. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a state of emergency on Friday for the recent flooding in San Juan and Washington counties. (Kayla Atcitty)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency in San Juan and Washington counties after flooding over the past few weeks caused significant damage in both southeast and southwest Utah.

The order, signed on Friday, allows the state to mobilize resources that can support affected communities to respond and recover from disasters, and also potentially seek federal or interstate assistance.

"Repeated flooding has damaged homes, disrupted access to drinking water and cut off important travel routes," the governor said in a statement. "This declaration will help us support local efforts and get resources to affected Utahns. I'm grateful to the emergency responders and crews who are working to keep people safe."

The order will remain in effect for the month unless extended by the Utah Legislature.

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