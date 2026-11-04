Victims urge parole board to keep woman convicted in fraud case behind bars

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SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman imprisoned for communications fraud, forgery and theft in a case tied to an anti-human-trafficking organization will soon learn if she'll be released.

Seven people spoke before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole on Tuesday, urging members not to release Candace Lierd, who also went by Candace Rivera.

Lierd was sentenced in October 2024 for schemes related to her anti-human-trafficking nonprofit, Exitus. Her minimum sentence is three years, with a maximum of 30.

"I first met Candace Rivera, the name she was using when I was first introduced to her, while working for Operation Underground Railroad," said a woman named Faleshia, one of several people who shared their stories. "She introduced herself as a nurse and on the stage as she spoke, I felt her dedication and emotion and the importance of the mission."

Victims and investigators previously alleged Lierd claimed she was raising money to help survivors of human trafficking, while instead using funds for personal benefit.

"We worked to bring in donations, serving on rescue missions for Exitus, believing we were helping victims of human trafficking," Faleshia told the board. "I had no idea that this was exploiting our experiences to defraud people out of their money."

Mary Crafts testified that Lierd invited her to Ukraine shortly after the start of the conflict there, claiming they would help abandoned and orphaned children.

"In the two weeks that we spent there, there were hundreds of photographs taken, lots of videos, but not one orphan was rescued," Crafts said. Crafts and others alleged photos and videos from the trip were later used to promote Lierd's organization and raise money.

She said the fallout from the case has had broader consequences, making some donors hesitant to support nonprofit organizations.

"I was now told, 'I won't give any more, Mary. I'm sorry. I've made the decision. I'm just going to help my neighbor, somebody I know. I'm never going to trust again a nonprofit situation,'" Crafts said.

Another victim said Lierd falsely presented herself as a licensed medical professional.

"She went on a humanitarian mission trip with me to Uganda and my church family in March of 2023, posing as a physician. She performed medical procedures and administered medications she had absolutely no licensing for. It is my understanding that Ms. Lierd took this trip to gain some real-life photos of these children in order to continue to build her web of lies and gain more monetary donations to her fake nonprofit organization, Exitus."

Lierd was arrested in 2023 and held without bail before she pleaded no contest to nine felonies a year later.

Some former friends and associates said Lierd has not demonstrated meaningful change.

"I firmly believe Candace would interpret this board's decision for early release or parole as vindication, evidence that she had been wronged by the system," Charlene Paul told the board. "Early release or parole would give her the opportunity to create yet another illusion of legitimacy."

Others expressed concerns about potential retaliation and asked board members to consider protections for victims if Lierd is released.

Lierd told the board she has spent her time in prison taking classes, becoming a breathwork instructor and working on personal growth.

"I'm truly sorry for all of the pain that was caused by my choices and my actions," she said. "Though I may not have had criminal intent, that doesn't address what I know I should have done. I knew better." She explained what she's learned about herself during her time in prison.

"I used to hide any weakness I had," Lierd said. "I was a graduate nurse; I wasn't licensed. I used to hide that. I didn't think it allowed me to be a credible person. And now I invite accountability."

Lierd said she recognizes her actions impacted the nonprofit community.

"I'm just hoping that, through my accountability, to say I made a mistake — I made several — and the pain that was caused, that I can start to repair some of that damage," she said. "I know that it was large. I truly did care about these people, and I am so sorry that my actions have caused them to continue to feel years later the way that they do."

The parole board will review testimony from the hearing, along with written victim impact statements, before voting on whether to grant Lierd early release or parole.

The board will provide its decision to Lierd in writing and post it publicly online.