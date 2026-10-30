The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Cincinnati | Why a road trip to Cincy isn't a trap game

SALT LAKE CITY — In this episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, Josh Furlong breaks down everything you need to know ahead of Utah's road game against a Cincinnati team who just upset a top-10 team the week prior:

Brett Yormark leaving: The Big 12 announced Friday that commissioner Brett Yormark is stepping away on Jan. 31, 2027. Josh highlights what that means to the conference and how the Big 12 needs to get it right on the next hire.

The Big 12 announced Friday that commissioner Brett Yormark is stepping away on Jan. 31, 2027. Josh highlights what that means to the conference and how the Big 12 needs to get it right on the next hire. Trap game nonsense: Coming off a big win, Cincinnati is seen as a trap game for Utah. But is it really a trap game? Josh gives his reasons as to why he doesn't believe that's the case.

Coming off a big win, Cincinnati is seen as a trap game for Utah. But is it really a trap game? Josh gives his reasons as to why he doesn't believe that's the case. Previewing the Bearcats: The Cincinnati offense is a three-headed monster that could spell trouble for Utah, but Josh breaks down the stats to show how Utah is poised to contain what the Bearcats are doing.

The Cincinnati offense is a three-headed monster that could spell trouble for Utah, but Josh breaks down the stats to show how Utah is poised to contain what the Bearcats are doing. Big 12 Hotline with Jon Wilner: The Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner joins the show to discuss the outlook for the Big 12 after two of the top teams dropped a game, and where he sees Utah finishing out.

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