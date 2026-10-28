The Utah Checkdown podcast: Houston handled, Pat McAfee cries wolf, and a kickoff time nobody asked for

Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 12:43 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

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Houston handled, Pat McAfee cries wolf, and a kickoff time nobody asked for

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a wild few days on the hill, and we're breaking it all down! On this week's episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, Josh Furlong dives straight into the chaos:

  • The Pat McAfee saga: What actually went down with ESPN College GameDay, the University of Utah's viral Instagram video, McAfee's Monday rant, and the school's apology. Is the drama blown out of proportion, or does McAfee have a point?
  • 10 a.m. kickoff for Utah vs. BYU: The Holy War gets the dreaded morning time slot. Why fans on both sides are frustrated, why the petitions won't move ESPN, and how the national TV window actually dictates the decision.
  • AP Top 25 ballot & Big 12 race: Where Utah sits at 7-0 (and No. 5 on Josh's ballot), BYU at No. 6, and what the latest conference shakeups mean for the College Football Playoff outlook.
  • Houston recap & defensive dominance: Utah took away Houston's explosive offense, held them to just 13 points, and leaned on Devon Dampier and a lights-out second-half performance. We break down the game-changing Jackson Bennee play, the Rice-Eccles atmosphere, and Kelvin Obot's injury update.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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