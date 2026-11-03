Salt Lake City voters head to the polls on Election Day

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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in local races that will help shape their communities and the state's future.

Voters at polling locations spoke about what matters most to them this election and why they decided to participate.

Benjamin Moore said voting is part of being an active citizen.

"The most important job in the government is the job of a citizen, and I think if you don't get turned on to politics, politics will turn on you," Moore said.

Sofia Price said voting gives people a way to help shape the future and make changes.

"I think it's really important when people get involved with voting because if we don't, we might end up with the world that we don't like or don't agree on, and voting is the best way to make changes," Price said.

Kylee Chadwick encouraged people not to let uncertainty about ballot issues keep them from voting.

"Even if you don't feel like you understand every single point on the ballot, you can still come in and vote and go and talk to people and see what other people understand," Chadwick said.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Salt Lake County has 41 poll locations open.