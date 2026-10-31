Canadiens beat the Penguins 5-4 for their 5th straight victory

Posted - Oct. 31, 2026 at 8:23 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Montreal Canadiens' Owen Beck (62) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Blake Lizotte (46) fight during second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

Montreal Canadiens' Owen Beck (62) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Blake Lizotte (46) fight during second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

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MONTREAL — Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

Chris Kreider added a one goal and an assist, and Oliver Kapanen and Alexandre Texier also scored as Montreal (9-3-2) returned home from an undefeated four-game Western trip. Lane Hutson had two assists.

Jacob Fowler made 25 saves and became the third Canadiens rookie goalie in the past 40 years to win seven consecutive games.

Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson each had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh, and Tommy Novak and Rickard Rakell each had a goal and an assist. Sergei Murashov stopped 22 shots.

Anderson gave Montreal a two-goal lead with 6:54 left on a deflection. Crosby pulled one back with 3:11 remaining with Murashov off for an extra attacker.

Earlier, with his 1,112th career assist, Crosby passed Boston Bruins great Ray Bourque for the most with one franchise in NHL history. The 39-year-old center also tied Marcel Dionne for sixth on the scoring list with 1,771.

Penguins: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

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