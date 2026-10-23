The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing Houston | Is Utah on upset alert in a top-15 matchup?

SALT LAKE CITY — ESPN's "College GameDay" is back in Salt Lake City, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

In this episode of The Utah Checkdown podcast, Josh Furlong breaks down everything you need to know ahead of Utah's massive top-15 showdown against the Houston Cougars:

GameDay spotlight: Former Utes standout and current Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid returns to campus as the celebrity guest picker.

Former Utes standout and current Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid returns to campus as the celebrity guest picker. Matchup breakdown: With both offenses putting up nearly identical numbers, can Utah's pass defense exploit Houston's secondary vulnerabilities? Josh examines third-down efficiency, red-zone conversion, and what the Cougars' RPO attack means for Morgan Scalley's defense.

With both offenses putting up nearly identical numbers, can Utah's pass defense exploit Houston's secondary vulnerabilities? Josh examines third-down efficiency, red-zone conversion, and what the Cougars' RPO attack means for Morgan Scalley's defense. Injury & roster updates: The latest availability reports heading into kickoff, including the impact of starting offensive lineman Kelvin Obot's absence.

The latest availability reports heading into kickoff, including the impact of starting offensive lineman Kelvin Obot's absence. Big 12 Hotline with Jon Wilner: The Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner joins the show to discuss the Big 12's College Football Playoff outlook, the ripple effects of BYU's win over Notre Dame, and why he thinks Utah's undefeated run is in serious jeopardy.

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