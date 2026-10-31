7-year-old critically injured after being struck on Spanish Fork Parkway

Posted - Oct. 31, 2026 at 10:09 p.m.

Alex TumalipKSL
 
A 7-year-old boy "wearing dark clothing and a mask" is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on North Spanish Fork Parkway on Saturday night, police say.

A 7-year-old boy "wearing dark clothing and a mask" is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on North Spanish Fork Parkway on Saturday night, police say. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)

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SPANISH FORK — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on North Spanish Fork Parkway on Saturday night, police say.

At 7:13 p.m., Spanish Fork police and other first responders were dispatched to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident at 875 N. Spanish Fork Parkway. Upon arriving, officers found the 7-year-old boy who had been hit by a Jeep Wrangler being driven by a 16-year-old girl traveling southbound, according to a press release from Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker.

Witnesses told police the 7-year-old was wearing "dark clothing and a mask" and had attempted to cross the roadway in the middle of the block "for an unknown reason," the release said.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the driver is cooperating, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation, and Spanish Fork police remind drivers that the speed limit on Spanish Fork Parkway is 35 mph.

This story may be updated.

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