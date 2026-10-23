High school football: First round playoff schedule, streams, and scores

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SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the high school football playoff games across the state.

This week, the lower classifications (1A, 2A and 3A) of football kick off their first round of the playoffs, with the upper classifications beginning their playoff run next week.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

3A: Union at Ogden (5 p.m., WATCH)

Union at Ogden (5 p.m., WATCH) 3A: Ben Lomond at Grantsville (6 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.