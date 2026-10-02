High school football: Week 8 schedule, streams, and scores

Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

KSL Sports
 
Murray’s Anthony Guerra (14) kicks a field goal during a high school football game played against Highland at Highland High School in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
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Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 8 high school football games across the state.

KSL Sports' Game Night Live: Herriman at Mountain Ridge

Why did we choose this game?

Who doesn't love a rivalry game, especially when the two schools are undefeated in region play?

Mountain Ridge enters Week 8 with an undefeated streak on the season and will look to preserve that at home against Herriman, who only has one loss this season but is undefeated in region play.

The two schools feature potent offenses and stingy defenses, though the Sentinels are averaging a touchdown-plus points more per game on average (48.1 to 39.9). Both schools are allowing just 12.7 points per game on defense. It should be an entertaining Friday night, with the winner taking a strong lead in the region title race.

To watch the game live, click on the video player above, or here.

Other games we'll be watching this week:

  • Lehi at American Fork (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Bountiful at Alta (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Olympus at Viewmont (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Farmington at Davis (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Skyridge at Lone Peak (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Grantsville at Morgan (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Bear River at Mountain Crest (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Hurricane at Snow Canyon (7 p.m., WATCH)
  • Cedar Valley at Corner Canyon (7 p.m., WATCH)

If you can't see the scoreboard below, you can view the schedule/scores on the High School Scoreboard page.

KSL.com High School Scoreboard powered by the Deseret News

2026-10-02
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