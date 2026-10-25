Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: UCLA, Utah make their move after another upset-laden weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — How do you follow up a chaotic weekend of college football?

Do it again for another week, obviously!

While there were fewer top-25 upsets, there were still plenty to shakeup the landscape of the rankings for another week. Most notably was BYU's loss on the road to UCF, where the final few minutes of the game were unbelievable — in the chaotic sort of way.

For another week, I have a new No. 1 team. But it might be a cursing at this point, if we're being honest.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press, which will be counted in the consensus rankings that will be released Sunday afternoon.

1. Miami

Who wants to be the No. 1 team this week? That honor is bestowed upon Miami, who rolled to a 52-23 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. In a season where no team has proven to be a sure bet, Miami is as close to one as possible. The Hurricanes have mostly lived up to the preseason hype and are delivering on a weekly basis, though we'll overlook the Florida State overtime win.

2. Ohio State

It was the bye week for the Buckeyes, but there's little to be optimistic about as quarterback Julian Sayin has been ruled out for potentially the end of the season. Ohio State still has a loaded roster, but a QB change could spell trouble. I'm not in the business of predicting how this will turn out, so we stay with the current results on the field.

3. Georgia

Another bye week, so let's keep it moving.

4. UCLA

Th Bruins are one of the most fascinating stories in all of college football. After living as a middling team for so long, UCLA has arrived under Bob Chesney — and is potentially the next Indiana of the sport. The resume remains one of the biggest drawbacks, but it's a great time to be a UCLA fan.

5. Utah

It took Utah almost 40 minutes to wake up from an offensive slumber, but Devon Dampier brought a Utah team who trailed 10-0 to a ranked Houston team to life. Utah was well on its way to being another upset (on a week where many picked against the Utes), but the Utes reminded the country how efficient the offense can be when it gets going (to say nothing of the defense holding strong against a high-powered Houston offense).

6. BYU

The hangover effect was real Saturday afternoon. The cross-country trip proved costly as the Cougars dropped their first game of the season to an unranked UCF team hungry for a win. BYU has plenty to clean up after the game, but it's tough to argue with how good they can be when they're hitting on all cylinders. It's a drop, but nothing too far.

7. Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish were on a bye week and had two weeks to stew on a close loss to the Cougars. I had Notre Dame a few spots higher last week, but I dropped them to account for teams needing to jump up in the rankings. And given the close proximity, there's no reason to put Notre Dame over BYU a week after falling to the Cougars.

8. Indiana

Indiana is a conundrum this season. As a whole, the Hoosiers are a good team worthy of making another deep run in the College Football Playoff, but it's not all hitting the same this season (for many reasons) and it leaves some doubts. Indiana narrowly escaped defeat to a bad Michigan team — though the Wolverines defense is legit. We continue to ride with Indiana for the time being, but I'm cautious of their standing.

9. Kentucky

It was ho-hum for Kentucky this week in a 17-point win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores aren't good this season, and this felt like more of a checklist game. Fortunately for Kentucky, they passed the test. A case could be made for a higher ranking for Kentucky, but we'll give it some more time for now.

10. Alabama

Kalen DeBoer looks like he's constantly stressed about every decision he makes in Tuscaloosa. Winning cures all ills, but it feels like a pressure cooker in Alabama. The Crimson Tide were in a close game with Texas A&M but eventually pulled away. Alabama is supremely talented, but the consistency remains a question.

In consideration (alphabetical): Iowa, New Mexico, Oregon State, USC, Wisconsin

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.

Think you can do better? Create your own Top 25 ballot with the KSL Sports Fan Top 25 poll here.