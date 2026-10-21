The Utah Checkdown podcast: Is Utah a pretender or simply the victim of a bad week?

Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 12:21 p.m.

Josh FurlongKSL
 

Save Story
Is Utah a pretender or simply the victim of a bad week?

SALT LAKE CITY — On this edition of the Utah Checkdown podcast, host Josh Furlong breaks down a wild week in college football and dives into the state of the Utes:

  • Surviving Boulder: A recap of Utah's gritty 27-24 win over Colorado, the offensive stagnation and communication hiccups, Isaac Wilson's revenge game, and why ugly wins still count.
  • The pass rush debate: Addressing the frustration around sack numbers and defensive pressure, featuring insights from head coach Morgan Scalley on disruption versus pure sack totals.
  • Playoff landscape & Big 12 reshuffle: What BYU's upset over Notre Dame, Texas Tech's surge, and the AP Top 25 chaos mean for the Big 12's path to the postseason.
  • College GameDay comes back to Salt Lake: Prepping for ESPN's arrival ahead of Utah's showdown with No. 14 Houston — plus the frustration surrounding recurring late-night kickoffs.
  • Ticket giveaway trivia: Your chance to win four free tickets to Saturday's matchup against Houston by answering Josh's celebrity guest picker trivia question.

Visit here to enter for a chance to win four free tickets to Utah's games against Houston on Saturday.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  