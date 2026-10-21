The Utah Checkdown podcast: Is Utah a pretender or simply the victim of a bad week?

SALT LAKE CITY — On this edition of the Utah Checkdown podcast, host Josh Furlong breaks down a wild week in college football and dives into the state of the Utes:

Surviving Boulder: A recap of Utah's gritty 27-24 win over Colorado, the offensive stagnation and communication hiccups, Isaac Wilson's revenge game, and why ugly wins still count.

A recap of Utah's gritty 27-24 win over Colorado, the offensive stagnation and communication hiccups, Isaac Wilson's revenge game, and why ugly wins still count. The pass rush debate: Addressing the frustration around sack numbers and defensive pressure, featuring insights from head coach Morgan Scalley on disruption versus pure sack totals.

Addressing the frustration around sack numbers and defensive pressure, featuring insights from head coach Morgan Scalley on disruption versus pure sack totals. Playoff landscape & Big 12 reshuffle: What BYU's upset over Notre Dame, Texas Tech's surge, and the AP Top 25 chaos mean for the Big 12's path to the postseason.

What BYU's upset over Notre Dame, Texas Tech's surge, and the AP Top 25 chaos mean for the Big 12's path to the postseason. College GameDay comes back to Salt Lake: Prepping for ESPN's arrival ahead of Utah's showdown with No. 14 Houston — plus the frustration surrounding recurring late-night kickoffs.

Prepping for ESPN's arrival ahead of Utah's showdown with No. 14 Houston — plus the frustration surrounding recurring late-night kickoffs. Ticket giveaway trivia: Your chance to win four free tickets to Saturday's matchup against Houston by answering Josh's celebrity guest picker trivia question.

Visit here to enter for a chance to win four free tickets to Utah's games against Houston on Saturday.

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