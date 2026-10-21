The Utah Checkdown podcast: Is Utah a pretender or simply the victim of a bad week?

SALT LAKE CITY — On this edition of the Utah Checkdown podcast, host Josh Furlong breaks down a wild week in college football and dives into the state of the Utes:
- Surviving Boulder: A recap of Utah's gritty 27-24 win over Colorado, the offensive stagnation and communication hiccups, Isaac Wilson's revenge game, and why ugly wins still count.
- The pass rush debate: Addressing the frustration around sack numbers and defensive pressure, featuring insights from head coach Morgan Scalley on disruption versus pure sack totals.
- Playoff landscape & Big 12 reshuffle: What BYU's upset over Notre Dame, Texas Tech's surge, and the AP Top 25 chaos mean for the Big 12's path to the postseason.
- College GameDay comes back to Salt Lake: Prepping for ESPN's arrival ahead of Utah's showdown with No. 14 Houston — plus the frustration surrounding recurring late-night kickoffs.
- Ticket giveaway trivia: Your chance to win four free tickets to Saturday's matchup against Houston by answering Josh's celebrity guest picker trivia question.
Visit here to enter for a chance to win four free tickets to Utah's games against Houston on Saturday.
Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.
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