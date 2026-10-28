Kraken outlast Maple Leafs 5-4 to spoil No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna's big game

Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 10:51 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour, second from left, celebrates after making the game-winning goal late during the third period of an NHL hockey game against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72), Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Seattle.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour, second from left, celebrates after making the game-winning goal late during the third period of an NHL hockey game against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72), Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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SEATTLE — Defenseman Brandon Montour scored with 34 seconds left and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday to spoil No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna's first two-goal game and three-point night.

After scoring on power plays in each of the first two periods, McKenna helped set up Auston Matthews' tying goal with 1:30 remaining and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra attacker.

Montour then beat Bobrovsky with a slapper from the top of the right circle.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 8-4-1. Ryker Evans, Berkly Catton and Josh Mahura also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves.

Stephenson gave Seattle a 3-2 lead on a power play at 3:33 of the second period, and assisted on Evans' goal with 9:02 left.

McKenna has five goals in 15 games this season. Matthews has 10 goals.

Jack Roslovic also scored for the Maple Leafs, cutting it to 4-3 at 8:02 of the third period. Bobrovsky stopped 12 shots as Toronto dropped to 7-6-2.

Maple Leafs: At San Jose on Saturday night.

Kraken: At Calgary on Friday night.

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