Jake Evans scores twice in the Canadiens' 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 8:56 p.m.

Tim CroninAssociated Press
 
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler, right, makes a save as defenseman Mike Matheson, left, and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, center, watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Chicago.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler, right, makes a save as defenseman Mike Matheson, left, and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, center, watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CHICAGO — Jake Evans scored twice and assisted on Kaiden Guhle's goal and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Friday night.

Evans' third point, a feed to Guhle with 1:34 left in the second period, matched his career high. Montreal is 4-1-1 in its last six games, while Chicago has dropped two straight and four of its last six.

A wide-open game tightened up late in the first period, which worked to Montreal's advantage. Chicago opened the scoring on Connor Bedard's second goal of the season 4:23 in, but the Canadiens began to control the play, and by mid-period were limiting Chicago's chances.

Jacob Fowler, who made 20 saves, was lightly tested the rest of the game despite five Chicago power plays, and needed to make only three saves in the final period.

Evans' first goal of the game and season tied it with 2:31 left in the first. His second, a wrist shot over goalie Spencer Knight's stick side with the Canadiens skating short-handed, gave Montreal a 2-1 lead 7:51 into the second period.

Guhle also beat Knight on the stick side, his shot from the left point screened by Josh Anderson.

Mike Matheson added an empty-net goal with 2:38 remaining.

Knight stopped 24 shots.

Canadiens: At Winnipeg on Sunday for the outdoor Heritage Classic.

Blackhawks: Hosts Florida on Sunday.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  