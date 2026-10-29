Schaefer scores his 2nd goal of the game in OT to lift Islanders past Wild, 4-3

Posted - Oct. 29, 2026 at 8:54 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, left, celebrates next to center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) after scoring the winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn.

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, left, celebrates next to center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) after scoring the winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

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ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matthew Schaefer scored his second goal of the game on a wrist shot at 33 seconds of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Schaefer beat goalie Jesper Wallstedt from the right circle on a break.

Schaefer also had an assist, Bo Horvat scored a power-play goal and Adam Pelech also connected for for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy scored for Central Division-leading Minnesota, with Boldy tying it at 3 with 3:53 left in regulation.

Wallstedt stopped 22 shots.

The Islanders won their second straight to improve to 7-4-2. The Wild dropped to 9-4-2. They had won three in a row.

Islanders: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

Wild: At Washington on Sunday.

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