Flames beat the Red Wings 4-1 for their 3rd straight victory

Posted - Oct. 24, 2026 at 11:12 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Detroit Red Wings' Viktor Arvidsson, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Kevin Bahl, center, as goalie Devin Cooley follows the play during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Detroit Red Wings' Viktor Arvidsson, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Kevin Bahl, center, as goalie Devin Cooley follows the play during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

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CALGARY, Alberta — Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and the surging Calgary Flames made it three straight victories with a 4-1 decision over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Making his third straight start, Devin Cooley continued his hot play with 28 saves to improve to 3-2. He has stopped 100 of 104 shots over his three-game winning streak.

Zayne Parekh, Ryan Strome and Matvei Gridin, who also had an assist, rounded out the scoring for Calgary (4-6-0). Matt Coronato had two assists.

Farabee has a four-game points streak and leads the club with nine points in 10 games.

Andrew Copp had the lone goal for Detroit (4-4-3). The Red Wings lost in regulation for the first time in seven games.

John Gibson stopped 21 shots for Detroit.

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Flames: Host Toronto on Monday night.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

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