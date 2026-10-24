Flames beat the Red Wings 4-1 for their 3rd straight victory

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CALGARY, Alberta — Joel Farabee had a goal and two assists and the surging Calgary Flames made it three straight victories with a 4-1 decision over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Making his third straight start, Devin Cooley continued his hot play with 28 saves to improve to 3-2. He has stopped 100 of 104 shots over his three-game winning streak.

Zayne Parekh, Ryan Strome and Matvei Gridin, who also had an assist, rounded out the scoring for Calgary (4-6-0). Matt Coronato had two assists.

Farabee has a four-game points streak and leads the club with nine points in 10 games.

Andrew Copp had the lone goal for Detroit (4-4-3). The Red Wings lost in regulation for the first time in seven games.

John Gibson stopped 21 shots for Detroit.

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Flames: Host Toronto on Monday night.

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