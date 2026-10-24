Nylander scores twice to reach 300 NHL goals as Maple Leafs rout Oilers 7-2

Updated - Oct. 24, 2026 at 8:42 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 24, 2026 at 8:26 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Toronto Maple Leafs' Jack Roslovic, back left, and Easton Cowan (53) celebrate after Roslovic's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Jack Roslovic, back left, and Easton Cowan (53) celebrate after Roslovic's goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

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EDMONTON, Alberta — William Nylander scored twice to reach 300 NHL goals, Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Edmonton Oilers 7-2 on Saturday night.

Jack Roslovic, Auston Matthews, Troy Stecher, Zack MacEwen and Vinni Lettieri also scored for the Maple Leafs. They have won four straight to improve to 7-4-2.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Oilers to push his NHL-leading total to 12.

Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his season-opening points streak to 11 games — giving him an incredible 33 points in 11 games.

The Oilers dropped to 8-2-1. They had won three in a row.

Tristan Jarry made 25 saves in the loss.

Maple Leafs: At Calgary on Monday night.

Oilers: Host Detroit on Monday night.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

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