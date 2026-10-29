Are Utahns voting? Here's what we know so far

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SALT LAKE CITY — One out of every six voters registered in Utah has sent in their ballots, according to Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

As of Wednesday, with a little less than a week to go until Election Day, voter turnout was just over 17%.

In the last midterm election, in 2022, the overall voter turnout was 46.8%, which was about half a percent higher than the national average.

Utahns who haven't cast their ballot yet have several options. They can use secure drop boxes, drop their ballot off in person at an early voting site, drop it off at their polling place on Election Day, or vote in person.

More information about secure drop boxes and the location of polling places is available here.