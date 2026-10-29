Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes several stops at southern Utah Halloween celebrations

ST. GEORGE —Wishes are coming true for southern Utah residents as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way through the area this week. And while residents may not be able to "become" an actual hot dog (refer to the official jingle to understand this reference), children and adults alike are definitely feeling the love this iconic car is spreading.

"The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile added an extra helping of delight," Utah Tech University student Abby Prince said. "Partnering with the Wienermobile was a fun way to create lasting memories, unite people and celebrate with our wonderful neighbors who make this incredible community home."

The Wienermobile made it to several stops on Wednesday, including Utah Tech for its Tricks & Treats Night. That was quickly followed by a visit to Staheli Family Farm in Washington City, where hot dogs were served, and the mobile was decorated with Halloween lights for visitor tours.

Wienermobile tours come along with the car celebrating 90 years on America's roadways, and the stop in St. George comes right on the heels of Halloween — which the car's drivers said makes this stop, quite frankly, relishable.

"We got into St. George on Monday and we've been relishing getting to meet everyone in the community and hang out with a bunch of families," said Aiden Jaffe, an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger. "We're going to be in Saint George for the rest of the week with the big kicker that we're so excited about."

Jaffe, who goes by the nickname "All Beef Aiden," further explained that he and his copilot, Lauren Tripper (or "Lucky Dog Lauren"), are encouraging people to serve hot dogs to trick-or-treaters at their Halloween parties. Those who choose to serve hot dogs are also urged to request the Wienermobile to come for a visit on the request site.

Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers "All Beef Aiden" and "Lucky Dog Lauren" are bringing the Wiemermobile to several southern Utah locales this week. (Photo: Arianne Brown)

"We are going to be making surprise visits all throughout the community, to as many of these houses as possible," Jaffe said.

So far, the Wienermobile has been to The Farm Zion in Hurricane, the St. George Library, the Dixie Power Red Cross Blood Drive and Black Hill Event Venue in St. George.

It will be making a stop at Staheli Family Farm Friday afternoon for pumpkin painting, then will head to Sandtown Pizza in St. George for a trunk-or-treat. The hot dog on wheels will then close out its time in southern Utah at the St. George Halloween Festival on Saturday.

"We're excited!" Jaffe said. "We are here to celebrate a hot dog Halloween."