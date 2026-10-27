1 woman critically injured in Ogden motorcycle collision

OGDEN — A woman on a motorcycle was critically injured and hospitalized after a collision Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Canyon Road and Valley Drive, Ogden police said. The woman, 22, collided with a vehicle turning from Valley Drive onto Canyon Road at the mouth of Ogden Canyon.

Police said the woman on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated and remained on scene, police said.

In the statement, police gave well wishes to the woman's family and hope for a speedy recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.