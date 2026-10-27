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Oct 27 — Robinhood Markets reported a drop in ​third-quarter profit on Tuesday as slower cryptocurrency trading weighed on growth, ‌despite robust trading activity across other asset classes, ⁠sending its shares ​down 3.4% after ⁠the bell.

Crypto markets have come under ‌pressure this ‌year amid heightened volatility and persistent ⁠outflows, as inflationary ⁠pressures and higher interest rates make bonds and other traditional investments more attractive than speculative assets.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East tensions rattled global ‌markets during the ​quarter, spurring trading activity on brokerage platforms as investors adjusted portfolios and hedged against risks.

Robinhood's transaction-based revenue rose about 19% to $867 million, driven by strength in equities, options and prediction ​markets.

The Menlo Park, California-based company ‌posted a profit ‌of $476 ⁠million, or 51 cents per share, for the three months ended September 30, compared with $556 million, or 61 ‌cents per share, ​in the year-ago period.

(Reporting ‌by Prakhar ⁠Srivastava and ​Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti ​Pujara)