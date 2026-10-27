UPS raises annual forecasts as higher-margin parcels drive quarterly profit beat

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Oct 27 — United Parcel Service raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts on Tuesday ​after beating quarterly earnings estimates, helped by higher-margin international air shipments and a reduction in lower-margin deliveries for Amazon.com.

The world's ‌largest parcel delivery company, widely viewed as an early indicator of global economic activity, ⁠said it was on track ​to meet its target of $3 billion ⁠in cost savings this year.

The company has been shutting down ‌several facilities and cutting ‌thousands of jobs as it scales back doorstep deliveries of ⁠millions of packages for Amazon, its ⁠largest customer.

Rival FedEx, which reports results on Wednesday, is using a similar playbook. Both companies are under pressure from investors to show progress toward improving margins by focusing on higher-value shipments.

UPS appears to be gaining from those efforts. Quarterly adjusted operating margins ‌for the US Domestic Package unit, which ​generates 60% of UPS' revenue, rose to 7% from 6.4% earlier.

The smaller but more profitable International Package division also reported a higher adjusted operating margin of 14.9% for the third quarter, compared with 14.8% last year.

Shares of UPS climbed 1.2% in premarket trading, while FedEx's stock was up 0.8%.

The Atlanta-based delivery giant now expects ​2026 adjusted profit of around $7.28 per share, compared with $7.22 it had forecast ‌in July. Analysts ‌expect the ⁠company to report a profit of $7.19 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company expects annual revenue of $92.6 billion, compared with its previous projection of $91.2 billion and above analysts' estimate of $91.73 billion.

For the ‌third quarter, UPS posted ​an adjusted profit of $1.69 per share, lower ‌than $1.74 per share ⁠last year but ​above analysts' expectation of $1.63.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein and Nandan Mandayam; Editing by ​Leroy Leo)