GSK to nearly double cancer drugs in trials next year, WSJ reports

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Oct 27 — GSK expects to nearly double the number of cancer medicines it is testing in clinical trials next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with a scientist at the British drugmaker.
• Hesham Abdullah, GSK's head of oncology research and development, told the WSJ that the company's clinical-stage portfolio of about 15 assets is likely to come close to doubling in 2027
• According to the report, Abdullah said GSK could have 19 to 20 late-stage oncology studies underway next year, with drug candidates being moved straight from early-stage to late-stage studies to speed development
• GSK did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
• The drugmaker's oncology push is part of CEO Luke Miels' effort to reassure investors that GSK can navigate a looming patent cliff for its blockbuster HIV drugs
• In July, GSK said it expected to have more than 20 late-stage studies by the end of 2026, with three of the seven drugs identified for faster development being cancer medicines
• The company is rebuilding its oncology portfolio after exiting the space more than a decade ago, with cancer drugs such as ris-rez and mo-rez at the centre of its strategy
• Its oncology segment contributed £1.08 billion ($1.44 billion) in the first half of 2026.
($1 = 0.7505 pounds)
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Janane Venkatraman)