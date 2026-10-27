GSK to nearly double cancer drugs in trials next year, WSJ reports

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Oct 27 — GSK expects to nearly double the number of cancer ​medicines it is testing in clinical trials next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, ‌citing an interview with a scientist at the British drugmaker.

• Hesham Abdullah, ⁠GSK's head of oncology ​research and development, told the ⁠WSJ that the company's clinical-stage portfolio of about ‌15 assets is ‌likely to come close to doubling in 2027

• According ⁠to the report, Abdullah ⁠said GSK could have 19 to 20 late-stage oncology studies underway next year, with drug candidates being moved straight from early-stage to late-stage studies to speed development

• GSK did not immediately respond to Reuters' ‌request for comment.

• The drugmaker's oncology push ​is part of CEO Luke Miels' effort to reassure investors that GSK can navigate a looming patent cliff for its blockbuster HIV drugs

• In July, GSK said it expected to have more than 20 late-stage studies by the end of 2026, with three of ​the seven drugs identified for faster development being cancer medicines

• ‌The company is ‌rebuilding ⁠its oncology portfolio after exiting the space more than a decade ago, with cancer drugs such as ris-rez and mo-rez at the centre of its strategy

• Its ‌oncology segment contributed £1.08 billion ($1.44 ​billion) in the first half ‌of 2026.

($1 = 0.7505 ⁠pounds)

(Reporting by ​Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and ​Janane Venkatraman)