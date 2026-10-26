T-Mobile debuts wireless plans with customizable perks from streaming to food delivery

Updated - Oct. 26, 2026 at 8:39 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 7:02 a.m.

Harshita Mary VargheseReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018.

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo)

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Oct 26 — T-Mobile on Monday unveiled wireless plans that ​let customers pick and swap perks from Netflix to DoorDash, moving away from its traditional strategy of locking ‌benefits into fixed plan tiers.

The move mirrors customizable offerings from rivals such as ⁠Verizon, but T-Mobile's new plans ​include selected streaming, music and ⁠other subscriptions at no extra cost beyond the monthly ‌plan price.

• T-Mobile ‌is betting that offering greater control over benefits will ⁠attract customers spending on multiple subscriptions, ⁠as competition among US carriers moves beyond network coverage and smartphone promotions

• Netflix was the most popular benefit in a pilot launched in early October, T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Allan Samson told Reuters in an interview

• Music subscriptions ‌and artificial intelligence services also drew interest, ​while Xbox gaming was popular among younger customers, he added

• The new T-Mix plans will be available from next month in three tiers. The Standard tier is priced from $55 for one line, while More starts at $75 and Loaded at $95

• The number of perks available will depend on the ​tier and the number of lines required

• Partnerships include Apple, ‌DoorDash, Google, Hulu, ‌Netflix, ⁠Paramount+, SiriusXM, Xbox and YouTube

• Customers can also select benefits including Delta SkyMiles, ESPN Unlimited, Google Gemini and device promotions

• Customers will be able to change selected perks every three months, or ‌during an annual change ​window. Certain wireless benefits, such ‌as satellite connectivity, can ⁠be changed ​at any time

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Jonathan Ananda )

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