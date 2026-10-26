Verizon lifts annual forecasts, signs more than $2 billion AI infrastructure deal with AWS

Updated - Oct. 26, 2026 at 5:06 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 5:03 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: A technician works at an Amazon Web Services AI data center in New Carlisle, Indiana, U.S., October 2, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: A technician works at an Amazon Web Services AI data center in New Carlisle, Indiana, U.S., October 2, 2025. (REUTERS/Noah Berger for AWS/File Photo)

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Oct 26 — Verizon raised its annual forecast for wireless subscriber additions on Monday, ​betting on strong demand for its simplified plans, and signed an AI infrastructure deal worth more than $2 billion with Amazon ‌Web Services.

For the third quarter, the telecom carrier reported nearly double the analysts' estimate ⁠for monthly-bill paying wireless subscriber ​gains at 406,000, against Visible ⁠Alpha expectations of 209,439.

Shares of the New York-based company rose ‌2.4% in premarket trading.

• ‌Verizon now expects to add between 1.1 million and ⁠1.2 million postpaid phone subscribers this ⁠year compared with earlier projections of 750,000 to 1 million

• It also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast to $5.04 to $5.06, from $4.99 to $5.04 earlier

• However, third-quarter revenue of $34.3 billion fell short of analyst estimates of $34.74 billion, according to LSEG ‌data

• Revenue was pressured by lower device ​upgrade volumes as customers held on to their phones longer after Verizon began cutting device subsidies

• A year into CEO Dan Schulman's tenure, Verizon has pursued a broad overhaul of its business, restructuring operations and simplifying its wireless offerings

• It launched its Simplicity plan in June, introducing transparent pricing and unlimited ​data

• Under its deal with Amazon's cloud unit, Verizon will provide ‌high-capacity fiber-optic connectivity ‌for AWS ⁠data centers, enabling faster, more reliable data transfers to support growing AI computing workloads

• Verizon in July announced a more than $1 billion agreement with Google to connect data centers using dark fiber, ‌highlighting how rising AI ​demand could open a new revenue ‌stream beyond traditional wireless ⁠and broadband ​services for telecom operators

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Jonathan Ananda)

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