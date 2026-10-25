Man dies after being shot by police outside of West Valley City hotel, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man died after being shot by a police officer outside of a hotel in West Valley City on Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting happened outside of Marriott's TownePlace Suites hotel at 5473 West High Market Dr., after hotel employees called to report a man who was found inside a hotel storage building, according to Deputy Communications Director for West Valley City Roxeanne Vainuku.

Employees told police the man was armed with a large stick and was threatening to shoot the employees. When officers responded, they said the man was holding a "large metal rod," according to Vainuku.

"Within moments after that, the officer had called out on the radio and said he had deployed his pepper spray and just moments after that the call came through that shots had been fired," Vainuku said.

Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures; however, medical responders who also attempted life-saving measures pronounced the man to be deceased when they arrived.

Initially, witnesses said the man had run at officers with two large metal objects before the shooting occurred, according to Vainuku.

Vainuku called the occurrence rare, saying officers have the responsibility to protect themselves and others.

"This is never how we would want a situation to come to an end, but at the same time, officers have a responsibility to protect the safety of the people around them and also to protect themselves from danger," Vainuku said.

The incident was still under investigation as the scene was processed by the West Jordan Police Department. Vainuku said the officer who fired at the man was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continued.